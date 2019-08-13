Imports of – Parts For ADP Equipment in Australia decreased to 51 AUD Million in June from 52 AUD Million in May of 2019. Imports of – Parts For ADP Equipment in Australia averaged 96.86 AUD Million from 1981 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 215 AUD Million in June of 2000 and a record low of 7 AUD Million in December of 1981. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Imports of – Parts For Adp Equipment.

