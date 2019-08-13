Imports of – Parts For Transport Equipment in Australia decreased to 1073 AUD Million in June from 1228 AUD Million in May of 2019. Imports of – Parts For Transport Equipment in Australia averaged 533.46 AUD Million from 1981 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 1230 AUD Million in April of 2019 and a record low of 66 AUD Million in January of 1983. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Imports of – Parts For Transport Equipment.

