Imports of Tourism Related Service in Australia decreased to 5171 AUD Million in August from 5529 AUD Million in July of 2023. Imports of Tourism Related Service in Australia averaged 1354.31 AUD Million from 1971 until 2023, reaching an all time high of 5780 AUD Million in December of 2019 and a record low of 35 AUD Million in November of 1971. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Imports of urism Related Service.

