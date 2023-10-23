Imports of – Toys,books & Leisure Goods in Australia increased to 718 AUD Million in August from 591 AUD Million in July of 2023. Imports of – Toys,books & Leisure Goods in Australia averaged 324.33 AUD Million from 1981 until 2023, reaching an all time high of 926 AUD Million in October of 2022 and a record low of 37 AUD Million in December of 1981. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Imports of – Toys,books & Leisure Goods.

