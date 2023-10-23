Imports of Transport Eqp. Excl. Road Vehicles in Australia decreased to 391 AUD Million in August from 501 AUD Million in July of 2023. Imports of Transport Eqp. Excl. Road Vehicles in Australia averaged 321.57 AUD Million from 1988 until 2023, reaching an all time high of 8353 AUD Million in July of 2017 and a record low of 52 AUD Million in July of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Imports of Transport Eqp. Excl. Road Vehicles.

Read Full Story