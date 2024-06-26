Australia inflation accelerated more than expected in May, suggesting the Reserve Bank will remain hawkish at the August meeting. Consumer price inflation rose to 4.0 percent in May from 3.6 percent in April, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported Wednesday. Inflation was expected to rise to 3.8 percent.
