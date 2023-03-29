Australia’s consumer price inflation moderated to an eight-month low in February adding weight to the expectations that the Reserve Bank will pause its interest rate hike next week. Consumer prices grew at a slower pace of 6.8 percent after a 7.4 percent gain in January, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported Wednesday.
