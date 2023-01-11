Australia’s inflation accelerated in November on higher housing and food prices and retail sales posted its biggest growth in ten months, official data revealed Wednesday. The monthly consumer price index indicator advanced to 7.3 percent in November from 6.9 percent in October.
