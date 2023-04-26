Australia’s consumer price inflation slowed in the first quarter, easing pressure on the central bank to lift its interest rate next week. Consumer prices increased 7.0 percent from the last year, slower than the 7.8 percent rise in the preceding quarter, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported Wednesday.
