Australia’s inflation is set to peak at around 8 percent this year, driven by the pass-through cost pressures and higher food prices, the Reserve Bank of Australia said in its quarterly statement on monetary policy, released Friday. Inflation is expected to peak at around 8 percent at the end of 2022, before starting to ease early next year, the bank noted.
Australia Inflation To Peak Around 8%, Says RBA - November 4, 2022
