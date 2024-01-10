Australia’s consumer price inflation softened to the lowest in nearly two years in November, figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday. The consumer price index posted an annual increase of 4.3 percent in November, slower than the 4.9 percent rise in October. This was the slowest inflation since January 2022 and also below economists’ forecast of 4.4 percent.
