Australia’s unemployment rate dropped in May and employment increased notably, suggesting that the labour market is relatively tight, official data revealed on Thursday. The jobless rate fell to 4.0 percent in May, as expected, from 4.1 percent in April, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said. The number of people out of work decreased by 9,200 in May, reversing an increase of 33,000 in April
