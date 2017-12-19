Australia Leading Economic Index Edges Up 0.1%

Leading Economic Index in Australia decreased to 0.13 percent in October from 0.14 percent in September of 2017. Leading Economic Index in Australia averaged 0 percent from 1960 until 2017, reaching an all time high of 0.54 percent in April of 1975 and a record low of -1.08 percent in December of 2008. The Westpac-Melbourne Institute Leading Index of Economic Activity combines a selection of economic variables that typically lead fluctuations in economic activity into a single measure that provides a reliable cyclical indicator for the Australian economy. The index includes the following components: S&P/ASX 200, dwelling approvals, US industrial production, RBA Commodity Prices Index (A$), aggregate monthly hours worked, Westpac-MI CSI expectations index, Westpac-MI Unemployment expectations index, yield spread (10Y bond – 90D bill). The index has a base value of 100 as of 1996. This page provides the latest reported value for – Australia Leading Economic Index – plus previous releases, historical high and low, short-term forecast and long-term prediction, economic calendar, survey consensus and news.

