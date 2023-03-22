Australia’s leading index continued to suggest below-trend growth for the coming three to nine months largely due to the lagged effects of rising interest rates, survey data from Westpac showed Wednesday. The six-month annualized growth rate in the Westpac-Melbourne Institute Leading Index rose slightly to -0.94 percent in February from -1.04 percent in January.
