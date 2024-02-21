Australia’s leading index remained in negative territory in January signalling that the economy will continue to see sub-par growth well into 2024, survey data from Westpac showed Wednesday. The six-month annualized growth rate in the Westpac-Melbourne Institute Leading Index dropped to -0.25 percent in January from -0.01 percent in the previous month.
