Australia’s leading index signaled a sustained period of below trend growth as the economy faces headwinds from the lagged monetary policy tightening, falling wages and weak property market among other things, Westpac said Wednesday. The six-month annualized growth rate in the Westpac-Melbourne Institute Leading Index fell to -0.92 percent in November from -0.84 percent in October.
