Australia’s central bank raised its benchmark rate by a quarter-point and tweaked its forward guidance triggering expectations for more hikes. At the first board meeting of the year, the Reserve Bank of Australia policymakers decided to lift the cash rate target by 25 basis points to 3.35 percent. The rate decision came in line with expectations.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Australia Lifts Rate By 25 Bps, Signals More Hikes On Cards - February 7, 2023
- European Economic News Preview: Germany Industrial Output Data Due - February 7, 2023
- Dollar Gains Against Major Counterparts On Interest Rate Bets - February 6, 2023