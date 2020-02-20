The Personal Income Tax Rate in Australia stands at 45 percent. Personal Income Tax Rate in Australia averaged 45.44 percent from 2003 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 47 percent in 2004 and a record low of 45 percent in 2007. In Australia, the Personal Income Tax Rate is a tax collected from individuals and is imposed on different sources of income like labour, pensions, interest and dividends. The benchmark we use refers to the Top Marginal Tax Rate for individuals. Revenues from the Personal Income Tax Rate are an important source of income for the government of Australia. This page provides – Australia Personal Income Tax Rate – actual values, historical data, forecast, chart, statistics, economic calendar and news.

Read Full Story