Australia Raises QE; Rates To Remain Low Until 2024

At the first meeting of the year, Australia’s central bank raised the size of its asset purchase programme and signaled that it won’t hike interest rates until 2024. The policy board of the Reserve Bank of Australia headed by the governor Philip Lowe decided on Tuesday to leave its cash rate unchanged at a record low of 0.10 percent.
