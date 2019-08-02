Australia Retail Sales Grow At Fastest Pace In 4 Months

Australia’s retail sales grew at the fastest pace in four months in June driven by clothing turnover, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed Friday. Retail sales advanced 0.4 percent month-on-month in June, following a 0.1 percent rise in May. This was the fastest growth since February and better than the expected growth of 0.3 percent.
