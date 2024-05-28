Australia’s retail sales grew less than expected in April as consumers reduced their discretionary spending, flash data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday. Retail turnover edged up 0.1 percent on a monthly basis, reversing a 0.4 percent fall in March. But the pace of growth was weaker than economists’ forecast of 0.3 percent increase.
