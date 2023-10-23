Small Business Sentiment in Australia decreased to -3.79 points in the second quarter of 2023 from -2.69 points in the first quarter of 2023. Small Business Sentiment in Australia averaged 1.74 points from 2006 until 2023, reaching an all time high of 19.77 points in the first quarter of 2021 and a record low of -21.19 points in the fourth quarter of 2008. The NAB quarterly survey of business confidence measures the expectations of business conditions for the next 3 months among small firms with an annual turnover of AUD 2-3 Million. The survey is a simple average of trading, profitability and employment indices, reported by respondents for their company. The indices are calculated by taking the difference between the percentage of respondents nominating good or very good, or a rise and those nominating poor or very poor, or a fall. This page provides the latest reported value for – Australia Small Business Sentiment – plus previous releases, historical high and low, short-term forecast and long-term prediction, economic calendar, survey consensus and news.

