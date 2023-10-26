Terms of Trade in Australia decreased to 123.60 points in the third quarter of 2023 from 128.50 points in the second quarter of 2023. Terms of Trade in Australia averaged 71.17 points from 1981 until 2023, reaching an all time high of 144.20 points in the second quarter of 2022 and a record low of 47.50 points in the second quarter of 1999. This page provides – Australia Terms Of Trade – actual values, historical data, forecast, chart, statistics, economic calendar and news.

