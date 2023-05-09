Australia’s budget is projected to return to surplus in 2022-23 for the first time in 15 years amid high commodity prices and a record low unemployment, and then to post smaller deficits and lower debt across the forward years, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said in his budget statement on Tuesday. The surplus for the fiscal year ending June 2023 is projected at A$4.2 billion.
