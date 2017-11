Australia Wages High Skilled

Wages High Skilled in Australia decreased to 6110 AUD/Month in 2017 from 6250 AUD/Month in 2014. Wages High Skilled in Australia averaged 6180 AUD/Month from 2014 until 2017, reaching an all time high of 6250 AUD/Month in 2014 and a record low of 6110 AUD/Month in 2017. High Skilled Wages refer to highest estimate of wage of workers doing high-skilled jobs, calculated from sample of wages collected by WageIndicator surveys.

