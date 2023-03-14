Australia’s consumer confidence remained unchanged near historical lows in March as rising interest rates continue to dampen households’ near-term financial and economic expectations, survey data from Westpac showed on Tuesday. The consumer confidence index held steady at 78.5 in March. This marks the second consecutive month of extremely weak consumer sentiment.
