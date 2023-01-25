Australia’s leading index continued to point to below-trend growth in the first half of the year largely due to weaker consumer spending, Westpac said Wednesday. The annualized growth rate in the Westpac-Melbourne Institute Leading Index, which indicates the likely pace of economic activity relative to trend three to nine months into the future, was -0.97 percent in December.
