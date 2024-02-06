The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday, after the Reserve Bank of Australia kept interest rates steady, as widely expected. Meanwhile, the central bank signals more rate hikes if inflation remain in the target range.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Australian Dollar Rises On RBA’s Rate Hike Speculation - February 6, 2024
- Australia Central Bank Holds Rate At 12-Year High; Hawkish On Future Path - February 6, 2024
- European Economic News Preview: Germany Factory Orders, Construction PMI Due - February 6, 2024