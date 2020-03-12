Australian Govt Announces A$17.6 Bln Stimulus Package

The Australian government unveiled a A$17.6 billion economic plan to tackle the significant challenges posed by the spread of the coronavirus. “Our targeted stimulus package will focus on keeping Australians in jobs and keeping businesses in business so we can bounce back strongly,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday.
