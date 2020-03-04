Australia’s Growth Exceeds Expectations In Q4

Australia’s economy expanded more than expected in the fourth quarter ahead of the spread of coronavirus, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics revealed Wednesday. Gross domestic product climbed 0.5 percent sequentially after expanding by revised 0.6 percent in the third quarter. Economists had forecast the growth to ease to 0.4 percent.
