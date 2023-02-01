Austria’s consumer price inflation accelerated for the first time in four months in January, driven by strong increase in household energy prices, preliminary figures from Statistics Austria in Vienna showed Wednesday. The consumer price index, or CPI, rose 11.1 percent year-on-year following a 10.2 percent increase in December.
