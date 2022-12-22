Indonesia’s central bank decided to raise its key interest rate for the fifth policy session at its December meeting, though at a slower pace than in the previous months, as inflation came off slightly from highs due to a modest easing in energy prices and the pace of economic growth is forecast to slow next year in the backdrop of a global slowdown.
