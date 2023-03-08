After signaling in January that it was done raising interest rates, the Bank of Canada followed through on Wednesday and left rates unchanged. The Bank of Canada said its Governing Council decided to maintain the policy rate at 4.5 percent, noting global economic developments have evolved broadly in line with the January outlook.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Bank Of Canada Leaves Interest Rates Unchanged As Forecast - March 8, 2023
- U.S. Trade Deficit Widens Less Than Expected To $68.3 Billion In January - March 8, 2023
- U.S. Private Sector Employment Jumps In February, Wage Growth Slows - March 8, 2023