The Bank of Canada announced its widely expected decision to once again leave interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, saying inflation is still “too high.” The Canadian central bank held its target for the overnight rate at 5.0 percent, with the bank rate at 5.25 percent and the deposit rate at 5.0 percent.
