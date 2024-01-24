Citing the outlook for the economy and inflation, the Bank of Canada on Wednesday announced its widely expected decision to leave interest rates unchanged. The decision to leave rates unchanged comes as the Bank of Canada said its Governing Council is “still concerned about risks to the outlook for inflation, particularly the persistence in underlying inflation.”
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Bank Of Canada Leaves Rates Unchanged, Still Concerned About Inflation Outlook - January 24, 2024
- Eurozone Private Sector Contracts At Slowest Pace In 6 Months - January 24, 2024
- UK Private Sector Growth Momentum Gains Strength - January 24, 2024