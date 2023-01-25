With persistent excess demand putting continued upward pressure on prices, the Bank of Canada on Wednesday announced its decision to raise interest rates by another quarter point. The Bank of Canada increased its target for the overnight rate by 25 basis points to 4.5 percent, in line with expectations.
