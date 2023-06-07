After leaving interest rates unchanged for two straight meetings, the Bank of Canada on Wednesday announced it has decided to once again raise rates. The Bank of Canada increased its target for the overnight rate by 25 basis points to 4.75 percent, citing stubbornly high inflation and stronger than expected economic growth.
