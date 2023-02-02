The Bank of England raised its benchmark rate by a half percentage point on Thursday citing stronger-than-expected wage growth but softened its stance on future tightening as inflation is set to return to the target in medium term. The Monetary Policy Committee voted 7-2 to raise the bank rate by 50 basis points to 4.00 percent, the highest since 2008.
