The Bank of England retained its key policy rate on Thursday at a 16-year high despite inflation easing to the 2 percent target as policymakers are still concerned about services inflation and wage growth. The Monetary Policy Committee, led by Governor Andrew Bailey, decided to hold the bank rate at 5.25 percent again in a split vote. The current bank rate is the highest since early 2008.
