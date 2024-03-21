The Bank of England maintained its key policy rate for the fifth straight session on Thursday, with no members seeking a hike as inflation is expected to ease faster than expected. The Monetary Policy Committee, led by Governor Andrew Bailey, voted 8-1 to keep the bank rate unchanged at 5.25 percent. No members called for a tightening this time.
