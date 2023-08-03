The Bank of England raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter point on Thursday, after a half percentage point hike last time, citing persistence of high inflation. In a three-way split, the nine-member Monetary Policy Committee decided to lift the bank rate to 5.25 percent, the highest since early 2008. This was the fourteenth consecutive rate hike.
