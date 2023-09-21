In a close call, the Bank of England kept its benchmark rate unchanged unexpectedly for the first time since November 2021 as inflation eased to an 18-month low, while the economy is moving closer to a mild recession. The BoE Monetary Policy Committee, headed by Governor Andrew Bailey, voted by a narrow margin of 5-4 to maintain the bank rate at 5.25 percent.
