Bank Of England Set For First Rate Hike In A Decade

The Bank of England is widely expected to lift its key rate for the first time in a decade despite Brexit uncertainties, as inflation continues its upward trend on a weaker pound and the growth momentum looks set to run out of steam in coming months. The Monetary Policy Committee, headed by Governor Mark Carney, is forecast to raise the benchmark rate by 25 basis point to 0.50 percent.
