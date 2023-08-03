The Bank of England is set to lift its key interest rate on Thursday after its major counterparts U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank lifted benchmark rates last week. The August decision is likely to be a close call between a 25 basis-point and a 50 basis-point hike.
