The Bank of England is likely to shift the gear down on interest rate hikes this week as the economy enters a ‘prolonged’ recession and inflation is seen slowing towards the 2 percent target in two years’ time. Markets have penciled in a 50 bps rate hike, after the central bank delivered a 75 bps increase in November, which was the biggest in 33 years.
