The Bank of Japan delayed its normalization of policy on Friday as policymakers decided to unveil a detailed plan for reducing its bond purchase programme at its upcoming meeting in July. At the June meeting, the policy board governed by Ueda Kazuo, decided to conduct purchases of Japanese government bonds, CP, and corporate bonds in accordance with the decision made at the March meeting.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Bank Of Japan Delays Bond Purchase Reduction - June 14, 2024
- U.S. Producer Prices Unexpectedly Dip In May, Annual Growth Slows - June 13, 2024
- U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Unexpectedly Climb To Nearly 10-Month High - June 13, 2024