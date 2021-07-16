Bank Of Japan Maintains Stimulus; Unveils Outline For Green Lending Facility

The Bank of Japan decided to leave its monetary stimulus unchanged and provided an outline for the new programme to support efforts on climate change, through which the apex bank plans to offer long-term loans at zero percent interest. The central bank also lowered its near-term growth outlook citing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and raised its fiscal 2021 inflation forecast.
