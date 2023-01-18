The Bank of Japan left its yield curve control, a core pillar of the monetary policy, unchanged on Wednesday, defying expectations for a tweak in its ultra-loose monetary regime as the central bank spend trillions to safeguard the yield target. The Policy Board of the BoJ, led by Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, unanimously decided to maintain a negative interest rate of -0.1 percent.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Bank Of Japan Maintains Yield Curve Control Defying Expectations - January 18, 2023
- European Economic News Preview: UK Inflation Data Due - January 18, 2023
- New York Manufacturing Index Indicates Significant Contraction In January - January 17, 2023