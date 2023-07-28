The Bank of Japan decided to bring greater flexibility to the yield curve control and to maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy on Friday. The bank board, led by Governor Ueda Kazuo, decided to continue to allow the yield on 10-year Japanese government bonds, or JGBs, to fluctuate in the range of plus and minus 0.5 percentage points from the target level.
