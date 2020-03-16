The Bank of Japan enhanced its massive monetary policy easing, in addition to coordinated measures with other leading central banks, on Monday, to tackle the financial market downturn caused by the concerns over coronavirus outbreak. The policy board has decided to loosen the monetary policy through conducting various operations including purchases of Japanese government bonds.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Bank Of Japan Unveils Additional Easing To Tackle Covid-19 Downturn - March 16, 2020
- China Adds $14.3 Bln Into Banking System; Industrial Output, Retail Sales Fall - March 16, 2020
- Japan January Core Machine Orders Advance 2.9% - March 15, 2020